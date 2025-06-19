EMEA > EU lawmakers endorse ETS-backed bank in Clean Industrial Deal resolution

EU lawmakers endorse ETS-backed bank in Clean Industrial Deal resolution

Published 15:59 on June 19, 2025 / Last updated at 15:59 on June 19, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS

The EU’s upcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, due in Q2 next year, is crucial for the competitiveness and resilience of the bloc's industry, the European Parliament said in a resolution adopted on Thursday.
The EU’s upcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, due in Q2 next year, is crucial for the competitiveness and resilience of the bloc's industry, the European Parliament said in a resolution adopted on Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.