NZ ETS auction bidless, again

Published 01:42 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 01:42 on June 18, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

Wednesday’s sale of NZUs failed to garnish any bids, continuing the run of declined auctions in the New Zealand ETS.
