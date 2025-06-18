Carbon project financier files arbitration against former partner, launches legend removal process for US investors
Published 00:04 on June 18, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:07 on June 18, 2025 /
Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A Canadian-headquartered carbon credit financier on Tuesday disclosed that it had filed a notice of arbitration in Ontario against a former partner firm, alleging failure to meet milestones and delays related to a terminated agreement for a carbon project in the province.
A Canadian-headquartered carbon credit financier on Tuesday disclosed that it had filed a notice of arbitration in Ontario against a former partner firm, alleging failure to meet milestones and delays related to a terminated agreement for a carbon project in the province.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.