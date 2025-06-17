UK, Egypt announce $305 mln investment in renewables -media
Published 23:01 on June 17, 2025 /
Last updated at 23:01 on June 17, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, Middle East, Voluntary
The UK and Egypt on Monday launched a decarbonisation initiative that will see the former's private sector development finance arm pour $305 million into Egyptian renewable energy projects, with the UK also sharing its technical expertise in carbon markets.
