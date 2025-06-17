UNFCCC posts prospective PACM cookstoves carbon crediting methodology for public consultation
Published 19:42 on June 17, 2025 /
Last updated at 19:42 on June 17, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Voluntary
The UNFCCC has launched a public consultation for a clean cooking protocol that may eventually issue units under the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM), noting that the methodology qualified for review by the Article 6.4 Methodological Expert Panel (MEP) ahead of the body's July meeting.
The UNFCCC has launched a public consultation for a clean cooking protocol that may eventually issue units under the new Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM), noting that the methodology qualified for review by the Article 6.4 Methodological Expert Panel (MEP) ahead of the body's July meeting.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.