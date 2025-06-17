Africa > Carbon project developer asks Verra to requantify issuances in bid to secure CORSIA eligibility

Carbon project developer asks Verra to requantify issuances in bid to secure CORSIA eligibility

Published 19:22 on June 17, 2025 / Last updated at 19:22 on June 17, 2025 / / Africa, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Voluntary

A cookstoves carbon project developer has submitted a request to Verra to requantify its issuances as it seeks eligibility for the current phase of the UN's CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.
A cookstoves carbon project developer has submitted a request to Verra to requantify its issuances as it seeks eligibility for the current phase of the UN's CORSIA international aviation offsetting scheme.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.