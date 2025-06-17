Mitigation top EU priority for COP30, say bloc’s climate chiefs
Published 20:14 on June 17, 2025 /
Last updated at 20:14 on June 17, 2025 /
Rebecca Gualandi / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
The European Commission's climate chief and the future head of the EU presidency said on Tuesday that their top priorities for COP30 will be mitigation and implementing concrete action to drive down emissions, with progress on Article 6 also in focus.
