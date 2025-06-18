Asia Pacific > Japanese energy forecasts overstate gas demand projections, raise climate concerns, report warns

Japanese energy forecasts overstate gas demand projections, raise climate concerns, report warns

Published 00:00 on June 18, 2025 / Last updated at 14:15 on June 17, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC

A Japanese government-linked think tank has come under fire for producing natural gas demand forecasts that significantly exceed those used by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and oil majors, including BP and ExxonMobil, according to an analysis published Wednesday.
A Japanese government-linked think tank has come under fire for producing natural gas demand forecasts that significantly exceed those used by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and oil majors, including BP and ExxonMobil, according to an analysis published Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.