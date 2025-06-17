EMEA > EU gas demand to fall 7% by 2030 as renewables surge -report

EU gas demand to fall 7% by 2030 as renewables surge -report

Published 16:20 on June 17, 2025

Gas demand in the European Union is projected to fall by 7% by 2030, as member states accelerate their shift toward renewables and electrification, according to a report released Tuesday by clean energy think tank Ember.
