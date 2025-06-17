Philippine rice methane project moves towards JCM credit issuance
Two Japanese companies have formally submitted a Project Design Document (PDD) and a first monitoring report to Japan’s Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) secretariat, in a move that may soon see the issuance of the world’s first compliance-grade carbon credits from the agriculture sector, they have announced.
