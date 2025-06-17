Australia’s sustainable finance taxonomy backs carbon credits, biochar in green investment push
Published 10:53 on June 17, 2025 /
Last updated at 10:53 on June 17, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Australia, Nature-based, Voluntary
Australia on Tuesday launched a sustainable finance taxonomy, establishing a classification system designed to channel private capital towards green investments, notably agricultural decarbonisation measures such as biochar application and carbon credit generation.
Australia on Tuesday launched a sustainable finance taxonomy, establishing a classification system designed to channel private capital towards green investments, notably agricultural decarbonisation measures such as biochar application and carbon credit generation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.