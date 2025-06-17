Asia Pacific > Australian climate fund closes after latest investments tip it past A$50-mln target

Australian climate fund closes after latest investments tip it past A$50-mln target

Published 06:10 on June 17, 2025 / Last updated at 06:10 on June 17, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia

An Australian climate fund has reached its first close, boosted by two new investments totalling A$30 million ($19.6 mln).
An Australian climate fund has reached its first close, boosted by two new investments totalling A$30 million ($19.6 mln).


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.