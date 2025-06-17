Most nations’ emissions pledges fall short of ‘fair shares’ under Paris goals -analysis

Published 01:31 on / Last updated at 01:31 on / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Mexico, Middle East, Other APAC, South & Central, US

Most countries’ national climate targets are inconsistent with what would be considered their fair share of global emissions cuts needed to meet the Paris Agreement’s temperature goals, according to a new study.