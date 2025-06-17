Americas > Washington proposes SAF, book-and-claim changes to Clean Fuel Standard

Washington proposes SAF, book-and-claim changes to Clean Fuel Standard

Published 01:30 on June 17, 2025 / Last updated at 01:30 on June 17, 2025 / / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Washington regulators released draft changes on Monday to the state’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) programme, supporting the expansion of the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the state.
Washington regulators released draft changes on Monday to the state’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) programme, supporting the expansion of the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the state.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.