PREVIEW: Brazil’s Amazon oil auction sparks debate over credibility ahead of COP30
Published 01:32 on June 17, 2025 /
Last updated at 02:56 on June 17, 2025 /
Ilana Cardial / Americas, South & Central
Brazil is set to auction 172 oil and gas exploration blocks on Tuesday, including 68 in the Amazon region, triggering internal tensions between the country's energy and environment ministries and raising questions over its energy transition credentials less than five months before it hosts the UN’s COP30 summit.
