EMEA > Carbon removal provider, tech firm enter into agreement worth millions

Carbon removal provider, tech firm enter into agreement worth millions

Published 08:00 on June 17, 2025 / Last updated at 15:43 on June 16, 2025 / / EMEA, Voluntary

A global tech company and a carbon removal (CDR) provider have entered into a “multi-million-euro” partnership to remove 37,000 tonnes of CO2 by 2034.
A global tech company and a carbon removal (CDR) provider have entered into a “multi-million-euro” partnership to remove 37,000 tonnes of CO2 by 2034.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.