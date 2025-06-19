SB62: Four out of five people in favour of pollution tax for fossil fuel companies
Published 15:00 on June 19, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:07 on June 17, 2025 /
Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, EMEA
More than 80% of people across the political and income spectrums think governments should impose a polluter profits tax on fossil fuel companies for the loss and damage caused by climate change, a survey released on Thursday has found.
