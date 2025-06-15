CDR startup defends safety of marine anoxic carbon storage in Black Sea amid scaling plans
Published 22:52 on June 15, 2025 /
Last updated at 22:52 on June 15, 2025 /
EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, Voluntary
A CO2 removal (CDR) startup has released a detailed scientific defence of its marine anoxic carbon storage (MACS) approach, seeking to allay environmental and regulatory concerns as it prepares to scale up operations in the Black Sea.
