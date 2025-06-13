Americas > CTrees unveils high-resolution Amazon canopy map to aid forest conservation

CTrees unveils high-resolution Amazon canopy map to aid forest conservation

Published 23:37 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 23:37 on June 13, 2025 / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Climate data non-profit CTrees has published what it says is the most detailed canopy height map of the Amazon rainforest to date, providing researchers and conservationists with a powerful new tool to monitor deforestation and assess the forest’s carbon storage potential.
