INTERVIEW: Brazilian state needs to rush CCS regulation to host ArcelorMittal, Petrobras hub
Published 22:14 on June 13, 2025 /
Last updated at 22:14 on June 13, 2025 /
Ilana Cardial / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary
A southeastern Brazilian state needs to accelerate the development of local regulations for carbon capture and storage (CCS) to pave the way for a pilot hub led by ArcelorMittal and Petrobras, an executive from the state's industry federation told Carbon Pulse.
