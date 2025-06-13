Americas > Senate committee preserves $100 mln in forest conservation funding

Senate committee preserves $100 mln in forest conservation funding

Published 22:00 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 22:00 on June 13, 2025 / / Americas, US

More than $100 million in funding aimed at helping US landowners conserve forests could be saved from budget cuts, according to new budget reconciliation bill text released Thursday by the US Senate Agriculture Committee.
More than $100 million in funding aimed at helping US landowners conserve forests could be saved from budget cuts, according to new budget reconciliation bill text released Thursday by the US Senate Agriculture Committee.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.