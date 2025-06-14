CFTC: Traders boost V25 CCA holdings in futures only market, build RGA shorts post auction

Published 00:17 on / Last updated at 00:17 on / Bijeta Lamichhane and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

Both emitters and investors increased their V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length in the futures only market, contrasting with activity in the combined futures and options segment, while adding RGGI Allowance (RGA) short interest in the aftermath of the Q2 auction, US Commodity Trading Futures Commission (CFTC) data published Friday showed.