INTERVIEW: Venezuelan ag producers in crisis turn to carbon market solutions
Published 21:43 on June 13, 2025 /
Last updated at 21:43 on June 13, 2025 /
Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Venezuela’s economic crisis has tanked agricultural production and left farmers reeling, making the voluntary carbon market (VCM) an increasingly attractive way to bring in badly needed hard currency and financing, according to the president of a national association.
