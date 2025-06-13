EMEA > Lead EU Parliament negotiator proposes scrapping mandatory climate plans from CSRD

Lead EU Parliament negotiator proposes scrapping mandatory climate plans from CSRD

Published 16:28 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 16:28 on June 13, 2025 / / EMEA

The European Parliament’s lead negotiator on a proposal to simplify corporate reporting laws in the EU has proposed removing a requirement for companies to submit climate transition plans under the bloc’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).
