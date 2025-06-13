Carbon Taxes > EU official outlines criteria for CBAM expansion to new sectors

EU official outlines criteria for CBAM expansion to new sectors

Published 15:56 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 15:56 on June 13, 2025 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

If the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is expanded to new industrial sectors or to downstream supply chains within a sector already covered by the scheme, then it should happen all at once – not in phases, a European Commission official has said.
