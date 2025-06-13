Asia Pacific > Researchers caution against voluntary biodiversity credit market in New Zealand

Researchers caution against voluntary biodiversity credit market in New Zealand

Published 15:05 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 15:05 on June 13, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, New Zealand

A research institute in New Zealand has released a policy brief highlighting major challenges in developing a high-integrity voluntary biodiversity credit market in the country, with demand uncertainty seen as one of the most significant.
