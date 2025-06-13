Nature-based > Complex field of new durable CDR puts off buyers, warns platform

Complex field of new durable CDR puts off buyers, warns platform

Published 11:54 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 11:54 on June 13, 2025 / / Nature-based, Voluntary

The myriad number of complex and competing technologies in the durable carbon removal (CDR) market is stalling growth by hindering first-time buyers from taking the plunge, a data platform warned, as it updated its classification of credits in the sector.
The myriad number of complex and competing technologies in the durable carbon removal (CDR) market is stalling growth by hindering first-time buyers from taking the plunge, a data platform warned, as it updated its classification of credits in the sector.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.