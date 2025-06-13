BRIEFING: Host country capacity building now the focus, as Article 6 shifts to implementation

Published 12:42 on / Last updated at 12:42 on / Roy Manuell and Finlay Johnston / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

While Article 6 implementation has gathered pace in the months since last November's historic COP29 decision, there is still a lot of work to be done, particularly in capacity building across host countries, many of which still need to finalise key carbon markets regulation before they are "open for business".