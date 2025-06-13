Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:31 on June 13, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:31 on June 13, 2025 /
Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices jumped to a fresh four-month high on Friday morning after overnight attacks by Israel on Iranian military and nuclear targets sent energy markets spiralling higher, adding to a growing set of bullish factors for EUAs including concerns over French nuclear availability and the prospect of above average temperatures across the region this summer.
