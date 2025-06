A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices jumped to a fresh four-month high on Friday morning after overnight attacks by Israel on Iranian military and nuclear targets sent energy markets spiralling higher, adding to a growing set of bullish factors for EUAs including concerns over French nuclear availability and the prospect of above average temperatures across the region this summer.