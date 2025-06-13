Africa > Singapore lists approved methodologies under Article 6 deal with Rwanda, prioritises energy access over forestry

Singapore lists approved methodologies under Article 6 deal with Rwanda, prioritises energy access over forestry

Published 08:56 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 08:56 on June 13, 2025 / / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

Singapore has released a Rwanda-specific eligibility list for its International Carbon Credit (ICC) framework, signalling a preference for energy access and technology-based project types while excluding most land use and forestry methodologies.
Singapore has released a Rwanda-specific eligibility list for its International Carbon Credit (ICC) framework, signalling a preference for energy access and technology-based project types while excluding most land use and forestry methodologies.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.