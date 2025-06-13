Australian Guarantee of Origin certificates to be recognised under NGER amendments
Published 08:17 on June 13, 2025 /
Last updated at 08:17 on June 13, 2025 /
Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australian companies will soon be able to retire certificates documenting their use of renewable gases they use as part of amendments made to the country’s emissions reporting framework, according to an outcomes paper published Friday.
