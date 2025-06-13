EMEA > EU delays Basel trading rules to 2027, easing pressure on ETS

EU delays Basel trading rules to 2027, easing pressure on ETS

Published 00:54 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 00:54 on June 13, 2025 / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary

The European Commission has postponed by a further year the implementation of a key part of the Basel III banking rules, easing concerns among carbon market participants that stringent capital requirements could constrain trading in EU emissions allowances.
The European Commission has postponed by a further year the implementation of a key part of the Basel III banking rules, easing concerns among carbon market participants that stringent capital requirements could constrain trading in EU emissions allowances.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.