Splitting emissions and removal targets could boost climate credibility with modest cost impact -researchers
Published 00:42 on June 13, 2025 /
Last updated at 00:58 on June 13, 2025 /
Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Setting separate targets for CO2 emissions reductions and carbon removals could enhance the credibility and sustainability of climate policy with only limited economic drawbacks, according to a new research paper.
Setting separate targets for CO2 emissions reductions and carbon removals could enhance the credibility and sustainability of climate policy with only limited economic drawbacks, according to a new research paper.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.