US Senate committee proposes to repeal nearly $300 bln in loan guarantees for climate projects

Republicans in the US Senate have proposed to rescind any unobligated balances and repeal billions of dollars in loan funding for emissions reductions projects, according to a committee budget text published Wednesday, as Congress works towards completion of the fiscal reconciliation package.
