Americas > California business groups raise concerns over state transparency on implementation of climate disclosure laws

California business groups raise concerns over state transparency on implementation of climate disclosure laws

Published 00:46 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 00:46 on June 13, 2025 / / Americas, US

California industry groups and coalitions told state legislators that key climate disclosure laws should not be exempt from environmental and economic reviews, per the budget language.
California industry groups and coalitions told state legislators that key climate disclosure laws should not be exempt from environmental and economic reviews, per the budget language.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.