WCI Markets: Extension delay talks barely dent CCA prices, WCAs frame higher following Q2 sale

Published 00:49 on / Last updated at 00:49 on / Bijeta Lamichhane and Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dipped slightly over the week as state lawmakers proposed deferring cap-and-trade extension to a regular legislative process, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values rose in the aftermath of the Q2 auction that settled above futures on the secondary market.