No separate target for CDR in EU’s upcoming 2040 climate plan, official says

Published 17:23 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 17:23 on June 12, 2025 / / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission will not present a separate target for permanent carbon removals as part of the EU's 2040 emission reduction plan due on July 2, an official said during an event in Brussels on Thursday.
