EMEA > Dutch VC partners with UK CDR platform on removals portfolio

Dutch VC partners with UK CDR platform on removals portfolio

Published 16:00 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 16:00 on June 12, 2025 / / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

A Dutch venture capital (VC) firm has partnered with a London-based platform to purchase a portfolio of durable carbon removal (CDR) credits covering the company’s annual residual emissions, they announced Thursday.
A Dutch venture capital (VC) firm has partnered with a London-based platform to purchase a portfolio of durable carbon removal (CDR) credits covering the company’s annual residual emissions, they announced Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.