Americas > Analysts launch new suite of indices for benchmarking voluntary carbon market

Analysts launch new suite of indices for benchmarking voluntary carbon market

Published 14:55 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 14:55 on June 12, 2025 / / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

Analysts group MSCI has launched a suite of 13 carbon credit indexes to benchmark a range of transactions in the volunatry market, in a move that focuses on quality rather than commodity. 
Analysts group MSCI has launched a suite of 13 carbon credit indexes to benchmark a range of transactions in the volunatry market, in a move that focuses on quality rather than commodity. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.