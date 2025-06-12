India’s upcoming carbon market ‘critical lever’ for industry decarbonisation, Tata Steel exec says
Published 14:52 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:52 on June 12, 2025 /
Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Other APAC
Tata Steel expects India's emerging carbon market to become a "critical lever" for accelerating decarbonisation in the steel industry, with one of the company's senior executives urging policymakers to draw lessons from Europe’s carbon pricing success.
