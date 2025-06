Lack of certainty on offset use in Brazilian ETS blamed for slowing Petrobras CCS strategy

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The lack of a defined percentage for the use of carbon offsets towards compliance obligations under Brazil's future ETS is affecting strategy for deploying carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the country, a manager at state-owned oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday.