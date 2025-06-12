Americas > Lack of certainty on offset use in Brazilian ETS blamed for slowing Petrobras CCS strategy

Lack of certainty on offset use in Brazilian ETS blamed for slowing Petrobras CCS strategy

Published 15:13 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 15:13 on June 12, 2025 / / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

The lack of a defined percentage for the use of carbon offsets towards compliance obligations under Brazil's future ETS is affecting strategy for deploying carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the country, a manager at state-owned oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday.
