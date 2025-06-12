Lack of certainty on offset use in Brazilian ETS blamed for slowing Petrobras CCS strategy
Published 15:13 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 15:13 on June 12, 2025 /
Ilana Cardial / Americas, South & Central, Voluntary
The lack of a defined percentage for the use of carbon offsets towards compliance obligations under Brazil's future ETS is affecting strategy for deploying carbon capture and storage (CCS) in the country, a manager at state-owned oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday.
