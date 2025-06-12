BRIEFING: To take Paris seriously, Article 6 must drive bigger, additional emission cuts, say new principles

Published 15:05 on / Last updated at 15:05 on / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary

The baseline for estimating the emissions that would have been released without a carbon project in place should decline by at least 2% per year to align with the Paris Agreement's goals — rather than the current 1% floor, according to one of the authors of Oxford University's new principles for trading through Article 6.