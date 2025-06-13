SB62: Five issues on the table as climate negotiators head to Bonn
Published 12:12 on June 13, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:12 on June 13, 2025 /
Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6
Intersessional climate talks opening next Monday in Bonn are poised to be a tense waypoint on the road to COP30 in November, with progress clouded by a lack of commitment against a backdrop of diplomatic challenges.
Intersessional climate talks opening next Monday in Bonn are poised to be a tense waypoint on the road to COP30 in November, with progress clouded by a lack of commitment against a backdrop of diplomatic challenges.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.