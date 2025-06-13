Climate Talks > SB62: Five issues on the table as climate negotiators head to Bonn

SB62: Five issues on the table as climate negotiators head to Bonn

Published 12:12 on June 13, 2025 / Last updated at 12:12 on June 13, 2025 / / Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6

Intersessional climate talks opening next Monday in Bonn are poised to be a tense waypoint on the road to COP30 in November, with progress clouded by a lack of commitment against a backdrop of diplomatic challenges.
Intersessional climate talks opening next Monday in Bonn are poised to be a tense waypoint on the road to COP30 in November, with progress clouded by a lack of commitment against a backdrop of diplomatic challenges.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.