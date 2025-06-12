UK energy-from-waste operator diverts waste, avoids CO2, and strives to supply carbon removals
Published 13:02 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 13:02 on June 12, 2025 /
Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary
A UK energy-from-waste operator avoided nearly 560,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions last year through the diversion of unrecyclable waste from landfill, recovery of low-carbon power, and work to further its carbon capture pilots.
