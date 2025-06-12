New transition carbon crediting methodology to be considered for Article 6, CCPs
Published 14:15 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 14:15 on June 12, 2025 /
Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A methodology that will support coal phaseout and clean energy development is to be submitted for consideration under the Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism (PACM) and by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), the head of a transition crediting coalition said Thursday.
