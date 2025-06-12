Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:32 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 12:32 on June 12, 2025 /
Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EUA prices fell back on Thursday morning as Wednesday's failure to breach a key price level led to some profit-taking amongst speculative participants before buyers stepped in to stem the weakness, while geopolitical developments and renewed macroeconomic concerns dampened sentiment.
