New Zealand proposes to establish govt-endorsed biodiversity credits

New Zealand proposes to establish govt-endorsed biodiversity credits

Published 09:33 on June 12, 2025

The New Zealand government wants to use biodiversity pilot projects as a test case that could eventually lead to the generation of nationally endorsed nature credits as a branded investment product, it announced Thursday.
