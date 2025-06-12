Asia Pacific > Safeguard Mechanism will push facilities to decarbonise “over time”, regulator says

Published 07:45 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 07:45 on June 12, 2025 / / Asia Pacific, Australia

Falling emissions caps for facilities covered under the Safeguard Mechanism will cut the generation of below-baseline credits and push Australia’s largest polluters to invest in on-site abatement, a report by the regulator said Thursday.
