Safeguard Mechanism will push facilities to decarbonise “over time”, regulator says
Published 07:45 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 07:45 on June 12, 2025 /
Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Falling emissions caps for facilities covered under the Safeguard Mechanism will cut the generation of below-baseline credits and push Australia’s largest polluters to invest in on-site abatement, a report by the regulator said Thursday.
