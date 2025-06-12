Americas > Iowa governor vetoes legislative effort to restrict CO2 pipeline development

Iowa governor vetoes legislative effort to restrict CO2 pipeline development

Published 01:36 on June 12, 2025 / Last updated at 01:36 on June 12, 2025 / / Americas, US, Voluntary

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) vetoed Wednesday a bill that aimed to restrict the ability of CO2 pipeline projects to develop private land, citing the bill’s impact on those that have secured voluntary agreements.
