BioCarbon Standard proposes updates as it readies ICVCM application
Published 01:04 on June 12, 2025 /
Last updated at 01:04 on June 12, 2025 /
Juan Guerrero / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Latin American nature market Biocarbon Standard has proposed updates to its core carbon programme as it seeks to achieve the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label from the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM).
The Latin American nature market Biocarbon Standard has proposed updates to its core carbon programme as it seeks to achieve the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) label from the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.